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The Origins Of Russia pt. 1 - From The Kievan Rus To The Romanovs
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34 views • March 21, 2022
Let's retrace on maps the first origins of Russia, from the creation of Novgorod during the 9th century, until the end of the Time of Troubles and the beginning of the Romanov dynasty.
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