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Hindi Women And Young Children Trafficking Discovered In A Tanker Truck
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738 views • May 11, 2021
This video is from sometime in 2020, possibly in September 2020 which shows women and children trapped in a tanker type of truck. The women are apparently Indian and speak Hindi and there are children with them as they were being trafficked. I believe this took place somewhere in India but the source indicated Europe so it's not for sure where this event took place. It was obviously very horrible for the children being trapped in a metal tanker truck which can get very hot inside as well as being bounced around while the truck traveled and of course it is pitch black and dark inside which would only make it worse for them. I don't know the complete story on this and how this truck with the women and children was discovered but the point of this video is to show that human trafficking is real and how the victims are cruelly treated when being trafficked. Please share with others to show human trafficking is very real.
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