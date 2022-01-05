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New Zion Assembly - 5/1/22 - Biblical Worship in The Church
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30 views • May 01, 2022
This week, Dr. Raymond Burkhart will be continuing the sermon series entitled “The Church That Jesus Built.” Throughout this series, we will be examining the calling and purpose of the Church, in an effort to let every follower of Jesus Christ have the confidence of knowing that he is part of a Body Magnificent.
This week, our message focuses on Biblical worship in the Church, and how a deeper understanding of New Testament worship helps the follower of Christ to fully understand his or her role in it.
New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!
Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.
Airdate: 5/1/22
Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial
This week, our message focuses on Biblical worship in the Church, and how a deeper understanding of New Testament worship helps the follower of Christ to fully understand his or her role in it.
New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!
Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.
Airdate: 5/1/22
Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial
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