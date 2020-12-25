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THE LIE, PCR POSITIVE COUNT RISING - THE PCR TEST HAS AN ACCURACY OF 0% WHEN MORE THAN 35 CYCLES ARE USED !
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129 views • December 25, 2020
PCR TEST ABUSE, KARY MULLIS TURNS IN HIS GRAVE, COVID LIES
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