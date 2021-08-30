© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7grainsofsalt2: Who will dare to stand? One Law Above All Laws [29.08.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • August 30, 2021
Orthodox Priest on FB - https://www.facebook.com/groups/549853672723347/permalink/564570684584979/
Who will dare to stand? This Orthodox Priest dared to say what many have been thinking. Be bold in Christ Jesus. No weapon formed against us will prosper.
172 views Aug 29, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MxOmzHTNpeY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Who will dare to stand? This Orthodox Priest dared to say what many have been thinking. Be bold in Christ Jesus. No weapon formed against us will prosper.
172 views Aug 29, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MxOmzHTNpeY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.