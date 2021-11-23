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God's Spirit is NOT a Spirit of FEAR
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30 views • November 23, 2021
God's spirit is not a spirit of fear. When we have a vision of living for God and devoting our whole life to Him nothing will get in our way. We need to realize that doing God's will is our top priority and that, with Him, all things are possible. We'll fear Him and NOT doing His will, more than anything standing in our way of it.
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For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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