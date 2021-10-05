Anyone For An October Surprise? | The Crowhouse

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Dan Andrews: "If you haven’t had a Vaccine by 15th of October, You Will Starve"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dZKWTa1ozdPY/
DR. CARRIE MADEJ: FIRST U.S. LAB EXAMINES "VACCINE" VIALS, HORRIFIC FINDINGS REVEALED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/udzHsttMpdgs/
Brainwashing Preschoolers to wear masks
https://www.tiktok.com/@blackdiamondz78_is_back/video/7015127852307762434
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Whats up with his neck?
https://gab.com/BeachMilk/posts/106830917096728517
‘Eerie silence’ as Evergrande misses payment deadline
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/24/eerie-silence-as-evergrande-misses-payment-deadline
Pandora Papers reveal big foreign money secretly behind some prime Australian real estate
https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/news/pandora-papers-reveal-big-foreign-money-secretly-behind-some-prime-australian-real-estate/ar-AAP8dnd
The U.S. could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as Oct. 15, analysts say.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/24/business/us-debt-limit-timeline.html
“Save Australia” - Protesters gather at the Aussie consulate in New York City
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHdRLimXztg
CEDA How behavioural science can inform COVID-19 policy
https://www.ceda.com.au/NewsAndResources/Opinion/Health-Ageing/How-behavioural-science-can-inform-COVID-19-policy
MONASH UNIVERSITY MIND CONTROL victoria australia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9AnuHaFyJcD/
Hobo Johnson - I want to see the World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks9qRYLJBNQ
WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/SgWHsdVPDrXm/
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