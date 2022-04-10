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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Explains How to Create a Divine Safe Space
GetWisdom
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13 views • April 10, 2022
VA #51 Creator Explains How to Create a Divine Safe Space 1-31-20
Description: Creator Explains How to Create a Divine Safe Space
Today’s outcry from young people demanding safe spaces illustrates the much bigger problems facing our troubled world. Creator explains that humans were created to solve the problem of evil and given the tools to create both inner and exterior safe spaces that will heal humanity and our whole galaxy. Join us!
There is a current trend among the young to demand safe spaces, a haven where they are sheltered from stressful things. Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update about what makes life intolerable for so many. People need both interior and large-scale external safe spaces, because our troubled lives mirror the big picture, that we have both a troubled world and a troubled galaxy. Creator explains why this is so, and why humans were created to solve the problem of evil and given us the tools we need. Join us!
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