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Bidenites Turn Peaceful Rally Into Fascist Hell
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49 views • November 15, 2020
Nov 15, 2020
Bowne Report
As expected the Trump support was massive and peaceful. Americans came out in droves to express their silenced voice against the mainstream media propaganda machine and its overlords. The crowd was as diverse as they come.
President Trump made his presence known to an appreciative crowd of patriots. After the speeches the patriots marched to the Supreme Court. Where a smattering of Antifa morons and Biden supporters proved that even in their small numbers they have zero respect for their fellow Americans.
Meanwhile, Fox News, the only network covering the stop the steal rally inundated with Murdoch leftist lapdogs attempted to defend their fourth estate kidnapping of the election. . As the sun went down Biden’s communist army surrounded the dispersing peaceful protesters and began assaulting them. Attacking men, women, and children.
But in the end. It was blatantly obvious that the sleeping giant had awoken.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fb0df40e7557c36551c9539
Bowne Report
As expected the Trump support was massive and peaceful. Americans came out in droves to express their silenced voice against the mainstream media propaganda machine and its overlords. The crowd was as diverse as they come.
President Trump made his presence known to an appreciative crowd of patriots. After the speeches the patriots marched to the Supreme Court. Where a smattering of Antifa morons and Biden supporters proved that even in their small numbers they have zero respect for their fellow Americans.
Meanwhile, Fox News, the only network covering the stop the steal rally inundated with Murdoch leftist lapdogs attempted to defend their fourth estate kidnapping of the election. . As the sun went down Biden’s communist army surrounded the dispersing peaceful protesters and began assaulting them. Attacking men, women, and children.
But in the end. It was blatantly obvious that the sleeping giant had awoken.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fb0df40e7557c36551c9539
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