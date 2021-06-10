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HOWLEY EXCLUSIVE: Patriot Leaders Strategy To Audit TEN DIFFERENT STATES
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50 views • June 10, 2021
American patriot activists tell NATIONAL FILE that they are just getting started when it comes to sparking 2020 election audits in disputed states. Some of the main patriot organizers who are leading the audit effort are very optimistic that what started in Maricopa County, Arizona will now spread quickly to nine other states. Targeted states include Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Alaska, Colorado, New Hampshire, and Nevada.
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
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