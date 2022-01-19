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Biden COVID Internment Camps For The Unvaccinated. Quebec Health Tax For Refusing Vaccination. Booster Shots New Definition Of Fully Vaccinated
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425 views • January 19, 2022
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WEBSITE: http://amazingwordministries.org/
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"For so hath the Lord commanded us, saying, 'I have set thee to be a light of the Gentiles, that thou shouldest bring salvation unto the ends of the earth." - Acts 13:47
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