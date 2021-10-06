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Never forget or forgive the tyrants who did this to their fellow men and women!
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220 views • October 06, 2021
Look at the humiliation flight staff put this man through before throwing him off the plane anyway because his mask slipped down, never forget or forgive the tyrants who did this to their fellow men and women!
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