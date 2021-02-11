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CHP Talks: Taxpayers Take on Trudeau; Kris Sims Unpacks the Liberal Economy
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116 views • February 11, 2021
February 11, 2021: Kris Sims, BC Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) speaks with Rod and Peter about the disastrous impacts of Trudeau’s ‘Great Reset’ orientation and his fixation on crushing Canada’s energy sector with unbearable carbon taxes. Kris explores the loss of resource-based jobs and breaks out Canada’s trillion-dollar debt and the burden being created for generations of taxpayers to come.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
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GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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