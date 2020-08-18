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World Bigfoot Radio ~ Skalkaho Giants II/ DUKE'S SUPER X/Michael and Duke
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55 views • August 18, 2020
A teaser of just a tiny portion of the Sasquatch Overkill of the upcoming episodes documenting the 1st annual Top of the Continent Sasquatch Expedition! This part filmed Saturday afternoon, August 18 2019 @ about 7,000ft. in the Sapphire mountains with Michael Matt and Duke. contact Duke at [email protected], help the caue by your generous and kind donations to paypal.me/worldbigfootcentral. Purchase CBD products to help what ails ya at MYCTFOCBD.COM/DUKESULLIVAN, Make sure to SHARE, LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and ding the reminder bell SO YOU GET NOTIFICATIONS OF NEW RELEASES! Get ready for the video and pictures from the expedition. Excelsior!
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