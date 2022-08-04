The 20th Century Healing Ministry Of John G. Lake

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In my lengthy walk in Christian faith I've always admired the 20th century healing ministry of Rev. John G. lake. Until his death in 1937 he was credited with over 100,000 confirmed healings. His "healing rooms" ministry in the early 20th century caused the city of Spokane to declare themselves the "healthiest city in America." Hospitals reportedly were closing down because there weren't enough sick people. This video was originally done in 2018. I hope you're inspired by it.