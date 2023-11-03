Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MUST WATCH: Most advanced NATO armor burning around Avdeevka
channel image
The Prisoner
8833 Subscribers
Shop now
294 views
Published 14 hours ago

Defeats worsened rapidly for NATO-Ukraine forces in Avdeevka #avdeevsky #avdiivka direction. Many of the most advanced armor brought from Zaporozhye was burned and destroyed by Russian forces, continuing the attack from the fortified area and tightening its clamp around Avdeevka. German Leopard 2A6 tank was burned by Soviet T-72 tank, and American M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed near the Coke and Chemical Plant.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
avdeevkaleopard 2a6 tanksoviet t-72 tankamerican m2a2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket