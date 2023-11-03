Defeats worsened rapidly for NATO-Ukraine forces in Avdeevka #avdeevsky #avdiivka direction. Many of the most advanced armor brought from Zaporozhye was burned and destroyed by Russian forces, continuing the attack from the fortified area and tightening its clamp around Avdeevka. German Leopard 2A6 tank was burned by Soviet T-72 tank, and American M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed near the Coke and Chemical Plant.
