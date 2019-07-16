BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DON'T TALK LIKE A LEFTIST!!! 2 Truth-Seeking Hacks
John Mark
John Mark
9 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • July 16, 2019
Mark My Words with John Mark

Patreon: https://Patreon.com/JohnMarkSays
Twitter: @JohnMarkSays - https://twitter.com/JohnMarkSays
Join my email list on the homepage of my website: https://JohnMarkSays.com/

On MARK MY WORDS I discuss how the American Right will win:

1. Abandon FAILED AND INCOMPLETE STRATEGIES:
- Classical liberalism, libertarianism, tolerance, civic nationalism, full-franchise democracy

2. Analyze HOW THE CIVIL WAR WILL PLAY OUT
- I advocate peaceful separation; outside of that, civil war in America is certain

3. Explain the SOLUTION:
- Separate forever from the Left
- Separate nations, including a white supermajority nation (like a white version of Israel or Japan)
- Leftism-proof and corruption-proof (parasite-proof) governance (Propertarianism) featuring no usury/debt-slavery, no third world immigration, no affirmative action

In other words, the salvation of Western Civilization.

Please note: I do ANALYSIS and sometimes PREDICTIONS. These should not be confused with advocacy or recommendation of a particular action. I do not endorse violence; I call for peaceful separation of right and left in America. I also sometimes speak of group statistical patterns, and powerful psychologies that many or most members of certain groups of people operate in. This should NOT be construed as hate. There are always exceptions to these patterns (usually many exceptions), and there are many wonderful and capable people of every race and ethnicity.

Thank you for watching. Subscribe and leave a comment!
Keywords
conservativeliberalleftistleftismjohn-markmark-my-wordspropertarianismcurt-doolittle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hegseth Requests $350 Billion for Military, Defends Decisions as Democrats Push Impeachment

Hegseth Requests $350 Billion for Military, Defends Decisions as Democrats Push Impeachment

Douglas Harrington
Yemen Sets $51 Billion Reparations and Political Recognition as Conditions for Ceasefire With Saudi Arabia, Report Says

Yemen Sets $51 Billion Reparations and Political Recognition as Conditions for Ceasefire With Saudi Arabia, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Google AI Chatbot Declines Direct Answer on 2020 Election Winner

Google AI Chatbot Declines Direct Answer on 2020 Election Winner

Chase Codewell
Republicans&#8217; 2026 Defeat Exposes Voter Anger Over War Spending, Economic Decline – Analyst

Republicans’ 2026 Defeat Exposes Voter Anger Over War Spending, Economic Decline – Analyst

Garrison Vance
Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Douglas Harrington
Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy