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David Icke with a quick explanation and advice.
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221 views • February 17, 2021
The answer is really simple. We just have to get on board and realize our part in all of this. Don't accept, don't acquiesce, don't comply and work together to force them to listen to us. If we did this, all of it would go away in one day.
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