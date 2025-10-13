BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
‘Unpacking The Lies We’ve Been Fed’ Documentary
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
174 views • 1 day ago

In COLLABORATION with Matthew Skow, DIRECTOR of DIED SUDDENLY

From the Makers of ‘The Truth About Cancer’ and ‘The Truth About Vaccines’


https://unpackthelies.com/


Bring you ‘Unpacking The Lies We’ve Been Fed’, a documentary exposing the decades-long agenda to keep America sick, obese, and addicted and the importance of Robert F. Kennedy’s nomination to HHS Secretary.


Uncovering the corruption of the food industry, to vaccine induced autism, to geoengineering, ‘Unpacking the Lies We’ve Been Fed’ unpacks every lie the American people have been told about public health.


Featuring predominant names in the health industry like Charlene Bollinger, Mike Adams, Dane Whittington, Simon Goddek, and Dr. Mary Bowden, this all-star cast reaffirms Robert F. Kennedy’s decades of research, and paves the way for his agenda to upend the U.S. Government Agencies that have profited off of the suffering of a sick and diseased America.


A special thank you to https://mypillow.com/TTAC - use promo code MAHA for up to 66% off.




Tags: Unpacking The Lies Weve Been Fed, documentary, DIED SUDDENLY, Matthew Skow, Charlene Bollinger, Mike Adams, Dane Whittington, Simon Goddek, Dr Mary Bowden, The Truth About Cancer, The Truth About Vaccines, Robert F Kennedy, RFK, RFK jr, US Government Agencies, HHS, CDC, FDA, HIH, corruption, vaccine, jabs, vax, vaxx, autism, geoengineering, health


healthmike adamsfdageoengineeringcdcautismvaccinehhsrfkdocumentaryrfk jrvaxthe truth about cancerjabsrobert f kennedythe truth about vaccinescharlene bollingerdr mary bowdenmatthew skowdied suddenlyunpacking the lies weve been feddane whittingtonsimon goddekus government agencieshih
