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Ukraine Censored by US Media
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340 views • February 25, 2022
The civilians who suffered for 8 years after the US coup in Ukraine were totally and completely ignored by the US government and their lapdog US media. Their tragedy is still being ignored as Russia defends Donbass and liberates the people. The lying media still to this day, blames Putin for all of Ukraine's troubles. In 2014, US Puppet President Poroshenko called separatists from Donbass "terrorists". Therefore, they were killed. No questions or investigations by our nightly news. Those in the legacy media are complicit in crimes against humanity. Not only were they silent about the genocide against Russian speaking people in Donbass, they absolutely lied about everything happening in Ukraine. No shame just blame Russia they said.
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