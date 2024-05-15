Create New Account
UN reform: SHREDDING the CHARTER
The John Stone Club
Published Yesterday

Will the UN Charter be AMENDED...or REPLACED by a federal, world-government CONSTITUTION?


Watch the John Stone Club as we follow this important development over the next few months and years.


https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXcHkeUUls3mkDhqcmPRoKIjXLtr7j30K&si=T0lvJ2PG8M0cRFn1


https://librti.com/videos-author/the-john-stone-club



Keywords
unnew world orderunited nations20252024world governmentglobal governancebahaiarticle 109our common agendasummit of the futureworld federalismworld federalistpact for the future

