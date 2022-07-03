Episode 77 - Honoring Hershel "Woody" Williams

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What better war to celebrate freedom than by paying tribute to an American hero? Hershel passed June 29th, 2022 as the last Medal of Honor recipient of WWII - the greatest generation.
TPR Historian Ronald Boyd joins to discuss the current need for another "great generation" to step up and save freedom and liberty from tyranny. This time, from within.
Hershel's Website: https://woodywilliams.org
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
High Treason Website: https://www.america1stproductions.com
DONATE TO "HIGH TREASON: YOU DECIDE" DOCUSERIES: https://www.america1stproductions.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/