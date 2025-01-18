Kent Hovind Is A Pedo Enabler Covering For Chris Jones, Who Slept With A Minor At DAL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this deep expose, apologist Justin Derby exposes how young earth creationist cult leader Kent Hovind is a pedophile enabler who has been trying to cover up the truth about Chris Jones as well as covering up what Chris has been doing when he visits DAL.
Learning from the headlines: Gizmodo and illegally obtained material:
https://splc.org/2014/08/learning-from-the-headlines-gizmodo-and-illegally-obtained-material/
Kent Hovind Defense VS Cindi Lincoln Accusations | Brett Keane GodTvRadio Show:
Kent Hovind Exposes Cindi Lincoln | Moderated By Brett Keane:
PEOPLE v. JONES:
https://www.leagle.com/decision/incaco20100122013
Chris Jones South Carolina Sex Offender Registry:
https://scor.sled.sc.gov/OffenderDetails.aspx?Display=Main&Id=2300052
Kent Hovind and the Dinosaur Adventure Land crew meet with Chris Jones 1/13/2021:
Truth: The Objective Reality is a Christian apologetics ministry that aims to demonstrate the accuracy of the biblical worldview. Established in September 2013 by Apologist Justin Derby, its goal is to address various topics related to both the #biblical #worldview and #christian #apologetics so that followers of #jesus can strengthen their defense of the biblical worldview and effectively refute worldviews that conflict with the #knowledge of #god as stated in 2 Corinthians 10:3-6.
Justin is affiliated with the International Association for Creation and has a specific interest in #young #earth #creationism , #old Earth Creationism, #atheism and #evolution . He works as an #independent #media #analyst and is a strong #advocate for #freespeech . Justin is also known for his opposition to #tech #censorship .
