B.A.D. (ie Bug In Base) Preface - Biosphere Collapse
Published Yesterday

     Geoengineering, and other mal-management, is leading us into an ecological collapse, with associated, food shortage, medical crisis, and social collapse.  Further explanation can be found at:

     We are putting together a base, for surviving the coming ecological catastrophe, and all derivative crisis.  We work to patriotically unite the North American continent, to eliminate the criminal, debt based central banking system, re-secure abundance, and Save America. 


                                        Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.)    --   10 Part series

Part 1 -The Human Temple

Part 2 - Financing In

Part 3 - Financing Out

Part 4 - Sim-survival for Preppers

Part 5 - Admin

Part 6 - Food Fortress

Part 7 - Wilderness Opportunities

Part 8 - Security

Part 9 - Shelter

Part 10 - Outposts

