VAXX poisoned country music superstar cancels shows after dad suffers STROKE

Lainey Wilson says she got the COVID-19 vaccine because she wants to see her granny in-person again.
June 10, 2021
Lainey Wilson Says Her Dad Is 'Doing Great' After Suffering Stroke, Losing Eye to Infection
"Lainey Wilson said her dad Brian is "not supposed to be here" after he underwent nine surgeries over the span of a month and a half"
Published on October 26, 2022
Lainey Wilson Cancels Shows Because Of 'Family Emergency'
Lainey Wilson has canceled her upcoming performances because of a “family emergency.” The award-winning country artist made the announcement in an apologetic tweet on Wednesday morning (July 27), assuring Iowa concertgoers that she wouldn’t have made the last-minute decision “if it weren’t critical.” Wilson wrote in her tweet, adding a heart emoji to her message:
“Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical. Please keep my family in your prayers.”
Jul 27, 2022
