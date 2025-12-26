The SanGreal. Holy Blood, Holy Grail, Da Vinci code & the bloodline of King Herod (the real code & Quest)

Temple Mount alternative theory below & this video Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v733fum-the-sangreal.-holy-blood-holy-grail-da-vinci-code-and-the-bloodline-of-king.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a



Alternative theory on Temple mount (in Davids City) ... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEpr4aa9rk9oM08lKUM9IxLBsdLwGJH_L&cbrd=1 ... As a brief summary consider that if 10,000 people (Romans + servants) were on top of temple mount they also would have needed water. (many lived in surrounding homes lower down ) Solomon's pools and aqua-ducts we are told were made by the Hasmonean / Herod dynasty jointly with Rome, but Ecclesiastes 2.6: suggests Solomon did build them,... later refurbished by herod and rome. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solomon%27s_Pools Therefore Solomon temple could easily also had aqueducts.(he had 300 wives & 700 concubines ...a lot of woman where did they live as Solomon also had a palace) Davids City had a palace which also required water from Gihon and a large kitchen area for slaughtering animals and was large enough to be confused with a Temple. The Hasmonean / Herod dynasty was edomite and Romes elites (not the vast Italian people ) were also edomite from Esau. Alexander the "Macedonian" (Manasseh and Dan) intermarried with Persian / Iran and conquered the middle east inc Israel area. By the period of the Hasmonean / Herod era The tetrarchy (4) of Herod and the four beasts of Daniel 7 were formed (and will be again) and in reality when Rome captured Jerusalem in 63 bc a joint arrangement with the herods was formed and even scribes, pharisees and Sadducee enabled this new system with Herod even redesigning (not repairing as in 2nd temple) the layout of temple mount ....see also https://rumble.com/v2w5yq1-november-2022-must-see-new-evidence-that-proves-the-temple-was-on-the-templ.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=c4b9caf8-6e29-49c5-97a8-adf253ff979b





The Golden gate also roughly aligns with the top of temple mount although it was rebuilt at some stage and could have been moved along (align with mount of olives ...although we do not know the exact spot of the mount of olives alignment of the red heifer) Herods walls were his not romes and they were not Solomons temple. Jesus said only the walls of the temple would be thrown down and they (as rubble) are still visible in Jerusalem today on Temple Mount and the lost 10 tribes did go into Europe as the house of Joseph who were white and returned white. King David was white. Prior to the 1066 William the conqueror king Arthur was real and was Israelite as was King Alfred and Robert the Bruce





Most of Israels archaeology has been discovered inc Temple mount & Davids city and much more https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1TBW6a2fzY .... and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHGgiHak9tw ....these discoveries were hidden or mis-dated see patterns of evidence https://old.bitchute.com/video/5U9L5PgCQZfD/`





