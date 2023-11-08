Auroras, Art Update, Voting Day #UNRIG

(Update: edited. OG livestream I failed to include MOST of the aurora pics) Auroras, voting day (today!) Livestreamed November 7th, 2023. Update to last livestream https://rumble.com/v3tcu7y-broken-beachfront-kronologging-with-art.html Auroras November 3rd-5th, 2023. #SkyWatch #SpaceWeather
Virginia Elections: #UNRIG It's a PWNed 2-party system not required by the constitution #Duality #PWNed Conflict of Interest. Simple as that. Get these skunks and clowns outta here!#DeleteTheElite #VoteWith$ F the goog by searching with www.startpage.com #StarveTheBeast Ask me about Made in USA quality stuff that you won’t find on shelves at Bigbox, advertised on MSM, sold on AmZon or produced by globalist mega-corp’s:) #StarvetTheBeast
