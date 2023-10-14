Buddhist Cosmology, UFOs, Orbs, Devas & E.T.s with Ajahn Punnadhammo - Part 2 of 4

Part 2 of 4. At 32:54 I asked Ajahn Punnadhammo about where is the Universal Governing Body (UGB) in Buddhist cosmology and I think his answer is very important. For decades I have been trying to get Buddhist monks to talk about E.T.s in relation to what the Buddha taught. In ufology some experiencers describe seeing the UGB and this seems to relate to the first two Buddhist heavens. I held up Suzy Hansen's book, The Dual Soul Connections and I wrote to her, "This is a big deal to Buddhist ufologists like myself, because Buddhist cosmology can support your book and the UGB. It also gives modern support to 2,500 year old scriptures. We need help from people like you, to talk about these things."





Ajahn Punnadhammo is the abbot of the Arrow River Forest Hermitage, which is a Theravadin Buddhist monastery and meditation center in Northern Ontario, fifty miles southwest of Thunder Bay. Ajahn Punnadhammo has been studying and practicing Theravada Buddhism since 1979 and was ordained in Thailand in the forest tradition of Ajahn Chah in 1991. Between 1990 and 1995 he was based at Wat Pah Nanachat, Thailand. Punnadhammo is a Canadian, born Michael Dominskyj in Toronto in 1955.





He is a senior monk and he has written the definitive book on Theravada Buddhist cosmology, The Buddhist Cosmos. See: https://arrowriver.ca/book/cosmoBook.php





Ajahn has made a video on UFOs and Aliens at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBA6fYq-0hc





For this Meetup Ajahn Punnadhammo talked about the Buddhist devas (angels) and how they compare to accounts in the UFO community of light beings and orbs. He also discussed Buddhist views on UFOs and E.T.s. There are few western Buddhist monks who know the cosmology as well as Ajahn Punnadhammo and who are also willing to talk with a UFO group. The Q & A covered many intelligent questions that I would never have thought of, as host. I really want to thank everyone who came. It was a great group feeling with 28 people on the Zoom. The Meetup post was:





https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact/events/289556915/

Also, Brian made this video on Nov. 19th with Ajahn Punnadhammo and Pannobhasa: What are Brahma Beings in Relation to E.T.s?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hehd1t0l0Ys&t=65s