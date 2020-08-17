Exclusive Look Inside Bill Clinton's Mile High Playground: Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Express

If you are living in North America you have by now heard of Jeffrey Epstein's 'Lolita Express' and the number of Hollywood A-Lister's and Washington Politicians and Businessmen who flew on it for years on end. The story of Jeffrey Epstein's flying sex plane is legend and has been made legend in Great Britain and Europe. The New York Post here in North America (thankfully is staying on top of the story of the Lolita Express). This surprises me because - after all - they are mainstream media. Today they posted an update as to what has happened to the Lolita Express since taking it's last flight over four years ago. It would be great to see NETFLIX do their next documentary on the Lolita Express and focus on Bill Clinton. He flew on it at least 26 times and he would be a great subject to further expose. He can be to America what Prince Andrew is to Great Britain. A horny old statesman who likes to diddle young girls.



New York Post Exclusive:



"It hosted A-list celebrities, tycoons of industry and world leaders alike — but now Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express” because he allegedly used it as a flying underage-sex palace, is collecting dust at a Georgia airport, the Post has learned.



The Boeing 727 is parked in a long-term storage area at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in southeastern Georgia, about 70 miles north of Jacksonville, Fla., according to an aviation expert who was recently allowed aboard the infamous aircraft.



James McCloskly, a 53-year-old aviation consultant, told The Post he was given a tour of the jet in March 2020 while doing work for Scroggins Aviation, a Las Vegas-based company that buys planes — and plane parts — for the film industry.



McCloskly snapped more than two-dozen photos of the plane’s interior, revealing the VIP jet’s velour-upholstered reclining chairs, love seats and even the pedophile’s notorious on-board bed, where he and his guests allegedly had group sex with girls.



He said the plane felt like a “playground.”



“When you get inside the aircraft, it’s a playground.





Everything lays out to be a bed. That was kind of creepy,” McCloskly said.



“It’s not like the aircraft is set up for a business meeting — because it’s not. There’s no chairs for anyone to sit in, except for the lie-flat chairs.”



He added that the interior design looked like something from the Disco Era."