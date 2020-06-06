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The Great Reset: The World Economic Forum Initiative *Time is money
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77 views • June 06, 2020
Decoding the World Economic Forum Logo - Anthony Patch and FaceLikeTheSun - Resonating the reset of time
We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Relevant Links:
World Economic Forum - The Great Reset
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset
Anthony Patch: '"Re-Set" - 6/3/20'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuSSXm_gvR8
FaceLikeTheSun "The GREAT ECONOMIC RESET & the Life Raft!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0nWEu-5jZw
From the Blog:
World Economic Forum - The Underworld Mercury Mission
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/world-economic-forum-underworld-mercury.html
Decoding the World Economic Forum Logo
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/01/decoding-world-economic-forum-logo.html
We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Relevant Links:
World Economic Forum - The Great Reset
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset
Anthony Patch: '"Re-Set" - 6/3/20'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuSSXm_gvR8
FaceLikeTheSun "The GREAT ECONOMIC RESET & the Life Raft!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0nWEu-5jZw
From the Blog:
World Economic Forum - The Underworld Mercury Mission
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/world-economic-forum-underworld-mercury.html
Decoding the World Economic Forum Logo
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/01/decoding-world-economic-forum-logo.html
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