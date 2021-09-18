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** JUST ANOTHER NON COMPLIANCE VIDEO **
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884 views • September 18, 2021
** Crossing the Line: Nicki Minaj Exposes the Media Mafia; Posts Private Messages From Reporters Threatening Her Family Members
- Gateway Pundit, Julian Conradson - 18/Sep/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/crossing-line-nicki-minaj-exposes-media-mafia-posts-private-messages-reporters-threatening-family-members/
** WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out at New York City Restaurant After Group Asked to Show Proof of Vaccination Before Being Allowed Inside
- Gateway Pundit, Julian Conradson – 17/Sep/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-wild-brawl-breaks-new-york-city-restaurant-group-asked-show-proof-vaccination-allowed-inside/
** Welcome to Legalized Segregation: New York Family Kicked Out of Restaurant After Failing to Produce Vaccine Passport
- Gateway Pundit, Him Hoft – 16/Sep/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/welcome-legalized-segregation-new-york-family-kicked-restaurant-failing-produce-vaccine-passport/
- Gateway Pundit, Julian Conradson - 18/Sep/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/crossing-line-nicki-minaj-exposes-media-mafia-posts-private-messages-reporters-threatening-family-members/
** WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out at New York City Restaurant After Group Asked to Show Proof of Vaccination Before Being Allowed Inside
- Gateway Pundit, Julian Conradson – 17/Sep/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-wild-brawl-breaks-new-york-city-restaurant-group-asked-show-proof-vaccination-allowed-inside/
** Welcome to Legalized Segregation: New York Family Kicked Out of Restaurant After Failing to Produce Vaccine Passport
- Gateway Pundit, Him Hoft – 16/Sep/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/welcome-legalized-segregation-new-york-family-kicked-restaurant-failing-produce-vaccine-passport/
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