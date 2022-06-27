Breaking News: Massive Blast Hits Kremenchuk Ukraine Shopping Mall - Is it Another False Flag?

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A massive rocket missile has landed on the Kremenchuk Shopping Mall in Ukraine. There was reportedly up to 1,000 people in the Stores when the blast hit the Mall. No report yet on the number of casualties. There has been no conformation as of yet if the Rocket was fired by the Russians, Ukrainians or foreign NATO mercenaries.