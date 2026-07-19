Dark Day In America 7/16. WildFire Smoke Blocks The Sun Fulfilling 5th Trumpet Of Revelation 9

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada block out the sun like clouds in the early afternoon in Detroit on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Smoke from the wildfires in Canada block out the sun like clouds in the early afternoon in Detroit on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Skies turn yellow over Boston as wildfire smoke blocks out sun. Wildfire smoke turned the skyies over Boston yellow and blocked out the sun, resulting in cooler temperatures. WBZ-TV meteorologist Terry Eliasen explains.





Amazon fire plunges Sao Paulo into darkness as smoke from rainforest blazes blocks out sunlight in Brazil’s largest city





Wildfire smoke disrupts lives, events across the US on final weekend of World Cup





As wildfire smoke threatens the World Cup final, more trouble may be brewing in the Pacific Northwest. Nearly 9,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in Oregon and Washington are contributing to conditions that are almost “cosmically unlucky,” as one meteorologist put it.





Smoke, fire, floods: US faces triple extreme summer weather threats





Republicans threaten Canada with sanctions over drifting wildfire smoke. Fires are also blazing across the US and the Trump administration has repealed several climate protections





Oregon wildfires destroy homes ahead of dangerous weekend conditions





Minnesota wildfires continue burning, officials warn this could last 'all summer'





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