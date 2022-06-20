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3,000-year-old artifacts discovered in lost underground temple
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280 views • June 20, 2022

RT.


In 1,200 BC, the temples of Chavin de Huántar formed the beating heart of the Chavin civilization, but now they lie in ruins, some even buried deep underground, with successor societies literally building on top of what came before. The artifacts recovered, including at least two large bowls with ornate carvings, point to the history and culture of this ancient civilization. But more may lie in the earth below.


For the first time in millennia, archaeologists have been able to penetrate these lost chambers using advanced robots, able to explore without bringing down the entire structure. The site may date back even earlier than first thought, being over 5,000 years old, predating the Chavin entirely.


A team of local archaeologists have been working the site at Chavin de Huántar for the last 12 years, however excavation of the lost underground gallery was postponed due to the pandemic.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1905ff-3000-year-old-artifacts-discovered-in-lost-underground-temple.html

Keywords
lifetemplecultureundergroundlostsouth americaancientruinsdiscoveryartifactsbowls3000 years oldchavin de huantarchavin civilizationcarvings
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