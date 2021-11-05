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Cop26 Unlocks Beast Tech Enslavement Method
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111 views • November 05, 2021
Cover the satanic strategy and how humans are the enemy with how they pollute and spread disease according to the Club of Rome. We go over the bank bale in plan to take your bank accounts, crypto, and land all under the framework of Global Warming / Stop Covid etc. Who is running the centralize cop26 plan to take your money and what about Saule and her background for the position to monitor our banks. Is there a hidden meaning of cop26? Total Marxist takeover.
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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