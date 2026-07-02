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"Global warming saves lives."
Geologist Gregory Wrightstone thoroughly debunks the "climate crisis" narrative, arguing that modest warming and increased carbon dioxide actually benefit humanity—by reducing cold-related deaths, boosting agricultural output and triggering widespread global greening.
"Earth's ecosystems are thriving and prospering, and humanity is benefitting from this combination of modest warming and more CO₂."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
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