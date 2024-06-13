The footage of the destruction of Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels using the Berezhok combat modules from the BMP-2M (Amphibious IFV equipped with a Berezhok (B05S011) combat module integrating four 9M133 Kornet series anti-tank guided missiles) shows that certain work on adapting to the threat of maritime drones is ongoing, though not without its difficulties. This effort involves both the industry and the armed forces.

The Berezhok itself, as rightly noted, has the potential to be installed on both stationary objects and ships. For combating USVs, it has a quite modern fire control system and four launch tubes for ATGMs: judging by the video, they are quite effective against such targets.

At the same time, the adversary is also not standing still and is modernizing its vehicles and tactics of their use, as evidenced by the recent breakthroughs of boom barriers in Crimea. This is something to keep in mind, as well as the fact that the surest way to fight USVs is their physical destruction before they reach Russian shores.

