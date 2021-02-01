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Weston is severely vaccine injured. He was born perfect but after his 2 month, 4 month and 6 month jabs his intellect was diminished to that of a 3 year old.
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191 views • February 01, 2021
Weston is severely vaccine injured.
He was born perfect but after his 2 month, 4 month and 6 month jabs his intellect was diminished to that of a 3-year-old and has not changed in almost 20 years. I have uploaded over 500+ videos of my children over the last 12+ years. You can find them on YouTube under Weston Wyatt and AreVaccinesSafe.org?
He was born perfect but after his 2 month, 4 month and 6 month jabs his intellect was diminished to that of a 3-year-old and has not changed in almost 20 years. I have uploaded over 500+ videos of my children over the last 12+ years. You can find them on YouTube under Weston Wyatt and AreVaccinesSafe.org?
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