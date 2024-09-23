BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Film The Forge Focuses on Mentorship and Transformative Power of Christ - Cameron Arnett
A new faith-filled film, “The Forge,” has hit theaters, and it recounts the outstanding story of a young man struggling with his life and faith. Cameron Arnett is an actor, producer, and director who stars in the movie and discusses the importance of calling the church back to Jesus Christ. He is also the founder of Christ Over Career and Saving Destinies. Cameron began his career in the secular arena, but his faith in the Lord changed his trajectory and his worldview! “I’m all in!” he says. He heralds the power of good Christian films that highlight the beauty of a faith-filled lifestyle for audiences everywhere and reflects on how such art can be used positively.



TAKEAWAYS


We should all be preparing for the return of Jesus Christ, which could happen at any moment


All areas of culture and entertainment could take a lesson from the wisdom in the Bible


Christians need to have a strong faith and lifestyle to show the world what heaven looks like while we’re living each day here on Earth


Satan is the opposite of Jesus - where Christ is holy, Satan is UNholy



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Forge trailer: https://bit.ly/3WSxxP8

The Forge movie: https://www.theforgemovie.com/

A Good Man book: https://amzn.to/4erB7a3

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ


🔗 CONNECT WITH CAMERON ARNETT

Website: https://www.cameronarnett.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronArnettActor


🔗 CONNECT WITH SAVING DESTINIES

Website: https://www.savingdestinies.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH CAMY ARNETT PRODUCTION STUDIOS

Website: https://www.camyarnett.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualjesuschristianfaithmoviesdirectorproduceractortransformforgementorshiptheaterstina griffincounter culture mom showcameron arenett
