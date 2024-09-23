Film The Forge Focuses on Mentorship and Transformative Power of Christ - Cameron Arnett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A new faith-filled film, “The Forge,” has hit theaters, and it recounts the outstanding story of a young man struggling with his life and faith. Cameron Arnett is an actor, producer, and director who stars in the movie and discusses the importance of calling the church back to Jesus Christ. He is also the founder of Christ Over Career and Saving Destinies. Cameron began his career in the secular arena, but his faith in the Lord changed his trajectory and his worldview! “I’m all in!” he says. He heralds the power of good Christian films that highlight the beauty of a faith-filled lifestyle for audiences everywhere and reflects on how such art can be used positively.
TAKEAWAYS
We should all be preparing for the return of Jesus Christ, which could happen at any moment
All areas of culture and entertainment could take a lesson from the wisdom in the Bible
Christians need to have a strong faith and lifestyle to show the world what heaven looks like while we’re living each day here on Earth
Satan is the opposite of Jesus - where Christ is holy, Satan is UNholy
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The Forge trailer: https://bit.ly/3WSxxP8
The Forge movie: https://www.theforgemovie.com/
A Good Man book: https://amzn.to/4erB7a3
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
🔗 CONNECT WITH CAMERON ARNETT
Website: https://www.cameronarnett.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronArnettActor
🔗 CONNECT WITH SAVING DESTINIES
Website: https://www.savingdestinies.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH CAMY ARNETT PRODUCTION STUDIOS
Website: https://www.camyarnett.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina
PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/