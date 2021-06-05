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UFO'S STRONG DELUSION! Wake up WORLD!
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112 views • June 05, 2021
Original Video is Here
https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=829869354301502&;id=399504564004652
UFO'S STRONG DELUSION! Wake up WORLD!
JESUS IS COMING SOON! Do not believe the Strong Delusion that will Deceive many into taking the Mark of the Beast. When the ANTICHRIST Claims to be GOD!
2 Thessalonians 2:11
For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie
SeekingWisdom Ministries
June 2 at 8:40 PM ·
UFO'S STRONG DELUSION! Wake up WORLD!
JESUS IS COMING SOON! Do not believe the Strong Delusion that will Deceive many into taking the Mark of the Beast. When the ANTICHRIST Claims to be GOD!
2 Thessalonians 2:11
For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie
Personal INSTAGRAM: (Colton Kelley) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coltonkelleysw/
——————————————————————————
If you are felt led by The Holy Spirit To support our Ministry:
Seeking Wisdom Merchandise SHOP: https://teespring.com/stores/seeking-wisdom-store
Venmo: @SeekingWisdom
https://cash.app/$SeekingWisdom28
https://www.paypal.me/seekingwisdom
——————————————————————————
Social Media Below
(Colton Kelley) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coltonkelleysw/
Seeking Wisdom Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seekingwisdomministry/
(Colton Kelley) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coltonkelleysw/
SeekingWisdom Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/SeekingWisdomMinistries/
Contact us for Questions/Prayer: [email protected]
PO Box: Send Mail/Letters To This Location
To:
Seeking Wisdom Ministries
2951 Marina Bay Drive
Ste. 130-370
League City, TX. 77573
I love you all!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=829869354301502&;id=399504564004652
UFO'S STRONG DELUSION! Wake up WORLD!
JESUS IS COMING SOON! Do not believe the Strong Delusion that will Deceive many into taking the Mark of the Beast. When the ANTICHRIST Claims to be GOD!
2 Thessalonians 2:11
For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie
SeekingWisdom Ministries
June 2 at 8:40 PM ·
UFO'S STRONG DELUSION! Wake up WORLD!
JESUS IS COMING SOON! Do not believe the Strong Delusion that will Deceive many into taking the Mark of the Beast. When the ANTICHRIST Claims to be GOD!
2 Thessalonians 2:11
For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie
Personal INSTAGRAM: (Colton Kelley) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coltonkelleysw/
——————————————————————————
If you are felt led by The Holy Spirit To support our Ministry:
Seeking Wisdom Merchandise SHOP: https://teespring.com/stores/seeking-wisdom-store
Venmo: @SeekingWisdom
https://cash.app/$SeekingWisdom28
https://www.paypal.me/seekingwisdom
——————————————————————————
Social Media Below
(Colton Kelley) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coltonkelleysw/
Seeking Wisdom Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seekingwisdomministry/
(Colton Kelley) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coltonkelleysw/
SeekingWisdom Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/SeekingWisdomMinistries/
Contact us for Questions/Prayer: [email protected]
PO Box: Send Mail/Letters To This Location
To:
Seeking Wisdom Ministries
2951 Marina Bay Drive
Ste. 130-370
League City, TX. 77573
I love you all!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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