🇨🇦 Canadian Elections 2025: How Special Ballots Work | News Plus Globe
28 views • 2 days ago

🇨🇦 Canadian Elections 2025: How Special Ballots Work | News Plus Globe

https://newsplusglobe.com/

📝 Description:

Canada’s 2025 federal elections are approaching fast — but did you know you can vote before election day using a special ballot?


In this video from News Plus Globe, we explain:

✅ What is a special ballot?

✅ Who can apply for it?

✅ How to vote by mail or from outside your riding

✅ Key deadlines and eligibility rules


Whether you're a student, working abroad, or just can't make it on election day — this guide has you covered!


