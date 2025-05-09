© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇨🇦 Canadian Elections 2025: How Special Ballots Work | News Plus Globe
📝 Description:
Canada’s 2025 federal elections are approaching fast — but did you know you can vote before election day using a special ballot?
In this video from News Plus Globe, we explain:
✅ What is a special ballot?
✅ Who can apply for it?
✅ How to vote by mail or from outside your riding
✅ Key deadlines and eligibility rules
Whether you're a student, working abroad, or just can't make it on election day — this guide has you covered!
