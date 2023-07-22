Pitiful Animal





July 21, 2023





“No pain can be compared to your own helplessness.”

During the heavy rain, a dog was seen squirming in the fast-flowing water.

It was Semyon, he tried to move his body helplessly.

He looked around to seek help as well as the last ray of hope for himself.

And fortunately, someone saw him and helped him.

He was brought to the side of the road but he couldn't walk.

The pain in his hind legs came so that he could only sit there with a sad face.

Semyon was taken to the vet with multiple injuries.

I went to the vet immediately after being informed of his case.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCB4D12rZZA