© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The War For The World Is HERE! The Globalists Have Launched Their Post-Human, Planetary Extermination Plan - FULL SHOW 9/24/21
Follow
8
Share
Report
1231 views • September 25, 2021
15 days to flatten the curve = 8 billion people murdered - Tune into this emergency broadcast to learn how to save yourself and your loved ones. The UN has publicly announced a global, carbon credit score that, when implemented, will starve to death at least 3 billion people. Also, Marc Morano from Climate Depot joins the show to discuss it.
Save 50% on Winter Sun Plus and get TWICE the Vitamin D power!
Save 50% on Winter Sun Plus and get TWICE the Vitamin D power!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.