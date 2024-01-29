Maria ZEEE | WSJ Editor-in-Chief Admits ‘We No Longer Own the News’

WSJ Editor-in-Chief Admits ‘We No Longer Own the News’





“During a WEF discussion at Davos entitled ‘Defending Truth,’ Wall St. Journal EIC Emma Tucker lamented this loss of control over ‘the facts,’” @zerohedge reported.

She said:





“I think there’s a very specific challenge for the legacy brands, like the New York Times and like the Wall Street Journal ... If you go back really not that long ago, as I say, we owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well.”





Tucker continued:





“If it said it in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, then that was a fact ... Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news, and they’re much more questioning about what we’re saying.”





Read the full story: https://vigilantnews.com/post/wsj-editor-in-chief-admits-to-davos-elites-we-no-longer-own-the-news/