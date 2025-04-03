The Book of Enoch - Chapter 45-51 - The Second Parable of Enoch - Part A

Enoch 45 – The start of The Second Parable, the Lord of Spirits [God] tells of the coming of The Elect One [Jesus]

Enoch 46 – Enoch sees the Son of Man [Jesus]

Enoch 47 – Answering the Prayers of the Righteous

Enoch 48 – The Lord of Spirits gives wisdom to the Righteous

Enoch 49 – The spirit of wisdom dwells in the Elect One

Enoch 50 – Is there hope for sinners?

Enoch 51 – The Elect One takes His rightful place on God's throne