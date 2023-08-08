George Galloway with Gonzalo Lira Sr The Value of Human Life in Ukraine is ZERO MOATS with George Galloway Ep 262 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://youtu.be/uyCZwBJIfRo



8 Aug 2023 #kiev #zelenskyINTERVIEW: ‘As a father it’s unbearable not to know where your son is,’ says Gonzalo Lira Sr after his boy has once again disappeared into a Ukrainian dungeon





#kiev #zelensky

Follow me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1586692





SUPPORT THE MOTHER OF ALL TALK SHOWS:

- Make a Donation: https://moats.tv/donate

- Support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/georgegalloway





LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST:

- Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/inpI6

- Spotify: https://shorturl.at/cijkA

- Google: https://shorturl.at/KL356





Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/georgegalloway

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/george.gallow/

Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/georgegalloway





Subscribe to my channel on Youtube: @GeorgeGallowayOfficial





THE MOTHER OF ALL TALK SHOWS

EVERY SUNDAY

🇬🇧 7PM BST LONDON

🇺🇸 11AM PDT - 12PM MDT - 1PM CDT - 2PM EDT

EVERY WEDNESDAY

🇬🇧 9PM BST LONDON

🇺🇸 1PM PDT - 2PM MDT - 3PM CDT - 4PM EDT