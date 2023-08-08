Create New Account
George Galloway with Gonzalo Lira Sr The Value of Human Life in Ukraine is ZERO MOATS with George Galloway Ep 262 (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1886 Subscribers
61 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://youtu.be/uyCZwBJIfRo

 8 Aug 2023 #kiev #zelenskyINTERVIEW: ‘As a father it’s unbearable not to know where your son is,’ says Gonzalo Lira Sr after his boy has once again disappeared into a Ukrainian dungeon


 #kiev #zelensky

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainewag the dogkievzelenskygonzalo lirapuppet regimedombass

