Mob Mentality, Scapegoating, Guillotines = 5th Seal Martyrs

Recently Dr. Drew Pinsky mentioned his book publisher wouldn't allow him to discuss pre-revolutionary France and how it compares to our modern world.

Here are his points with my add-ons:

5th Seal Cocktail Recipe:

Rampant Godlessness

Childhood Trauma

Economic Upheavals

Political Upheavals

Public Squares (Twitter)

Mob Mentality, Scapegoating & Guillotines Spark(s)

If Dr. Drew is correct, the sparks are being ignited today for anarchy tomorrow. That will be the Fifth Seal.

Dr. Drew Pinsky video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pha6MAEFsMM





