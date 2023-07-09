Mob Mentality, Scapegoating, Guillotines = 5th Seal Martyrs

Recently Dr. Drew Pinsky mentioned his book publisher wouldn't allow him to discuss pre-revolutionary France and how it compares to our modern world.
Here are his points with my add-ons:
5th Seal Cocktail Recipe:
Rampant Godlessness
Childhood Trauma
Economic Upheavals
Political Upheavals
Public Squares (Twitter)
Mob Mentality, Scapegoating & Guillotines Spark(s)
If Dr. Drew is correct, the sparks are being ignited today for anarchy tomorrow. That will be the Fifth Seal.
Dr. Drew Pinsky video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pha6MAEFsMM
