Η ΑΝΘΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑΖΟΜΕΝΟΥΣ

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873 views • April 18, 2020
Εικόνες που ποτέ δεν θα μπορούσαμε να σκεφτούμε ότι θα ζούσαμε. Η κατοχική ανθ - ελληνική αστυνομία καθοδηγούμενη από τις εντολές των νεοταξιτών Χαρδαλιά Τσιόδρα και Κούλη Μητσοτάκη, προσπαθεί να διαλύσει τους πιστούς.
Κούλη να τους χαίρεσαι !
Η ώρα έφτασε !
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
Κούλη να τους χαίρεσαι !
Η ώρα έφτασε !
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
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