Dr Jennifer Daniels - Dealing with Colorectal Cancer, Gallstones, Leg Cramps, Cysts, Lower Back Pain & More on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (09.26.22)

-How to make pineapple vinegar, How to make sauerkraut. Sauerkraut juice useful for digestion, pain relief intestinal cleansing, unfreezes frozen shoulder. Learn to crochet. You make a useful product, and it’s a way to focus on something and relieve stress.
-Young girl with autism and learning disability. Constipated, had 2/3 bowel removed. Grinds teeth.
-Loud ringing in the ear. Head feels thick. Can’t breathe.
-Vitamin D supplements are worthless and not shown to be helpful in studies. Vitamin D requires cholesterol and the sun. If cholesterol > 250 and 15 minutes in the sun, you have enough Vitamin D. Your body can make 85% of the cholesterol it needs. Must eat the other 15%. Reason to eat animal foods. Also to get Vitamin B12.
-How did people get iodine before it was added to salt?
-Dr. Daniels’ sensitivities went away after getting off vegan diet.
-Shilajit high in trace minerals. Need more iodine than trace amounts. Eat iodized sea salt.
-Why do babies come out breech (feet first)?
-Florida caller says hurricane coming. What are nonperishable cholesterol sources?
-White spots on nails, despite taking zinc daily. Bump on butt cheek – parasite?
-Listener with stage 3 colorectal cancer and excruciating pain in abdomen and rectal area. Bedridden, vegetarian but takes dessicated liver.
-60 y.o. man with gallstones.
-Helping a sprain with castor oil and turpentine.
-Shedding from the vaccines – real or fake?
-Grapefruit sized cyst on right shoulder blade in 5 year old girl. Has had it for 3 years.
-Hemiparesis from a stroke from stress, one BP med. What caused the stroke?
-Lower back pain in 84 y.o. Grandma. Pain only appears in the morning or after movement. Insulin dependent diabetic.
-Applying topical castor oil causes cell to detoxify.
-Fending off asthma
-What to do for cramps at night.
-Mom has cervical radiculopathy. Has neck pain.
-Can too much iron cause heart problems?
-Man starting to bending over.
-Listener with MS and lesions in brain.
-Erin drinks only distilled water.
-Does drinking cranberry juice help UTI?
-Okay to go to sleep in a bathtub for hours until the water goes cold?
-Listener irritated area after soaking in epsom salts and then applying Vicks VapoRub. When using Vicks, don’t occlude the area. Put carrot oil on.
-Is it okay to use hair removal cream in the groin area?
-Listener says penis has been lifeless for 6 months. Safe to use Viagra just once?
-Thoughts on carnivore diet?
-Sauerkraut juice vs. sauerkraut.
-Midwest area is deficient in iodine.
-Dr. Daniels’ Home Healers Course talks about how to cook various organs. If eating cow brain, need to eat carbs with it. It’s very high cholesterol, and the body needs the co-nutrients.
-55 y.o. doesn’t feel well. Has cataracts. Is depressed.
-Calf liver is the best.
-Listener only sleeps 4 hours at night.
-VitalityCycles.com Vitamin C has ascorbic acid 1 g, citrus bioflavonoid 100 mg., and rutin powder 25 mg.
