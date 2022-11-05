Dr Jennifer Daniels - Dealing with Colorectal Cancer, Gallstones, Leg Cramps, Cysts, Lower Back Pain & More on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (09.26.22)

HOME HEALERS COURSE SALE for $499 with COUPON CODE HOMEHEAL22 till 11/30/22!! https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861







-How to make pineapple vinegar, How to make sauerkraut. Sauerkraut juice useful for digestion, pain relief intestinal cleansing, unfreezes frozen shoulder. Learn to crochet. You make a useful product, and it’s a way to focus on something and relieve stress.

-Young girl with autism and learning disability. Constipated, had 2/3 bowel removed. Grinds teeth.



-Loud ringing in the ear. Head feels thick. Can’t breathe.



-Vitamin D supplements are worthless and not shown to be helpful in studies. Vitamin D requires cholesterol and the sun. If cholesterol > 250 and 15 minutes in the sun, you have enough Vitamin D. Your body can make 85% of the cholesterol it needs. Must eat the other 15%. Reason to eat animal foods. Also to get Vitamin B12.

-How did people get iodine before it was added to salt?

-Dr. Daniels’ sensitivities went away after getting off vegan diet.

-Shilajit high in trace minerals. Need more iodine than trace amounts. Eat iodized sea salt.

-Why do babies come out breech (feet first)?

-Florida caller says hurricane coming. What are nonperishable cholesterol sources?



-White spots on nails, despite taking zinc daily. Bump on butt cheek – parasite?



-Listener with stage 3 colorectal cancer and excruciating pain in abdomen and rectal area. Bedridden, vegetarian but takes dessicated liver.



-60 y.o. man with gallstones.



-Helping a sprain with castor oil and turpentine.

-Shedding from the vaccines – real or fake?



-Grapefruit sized cyst on right shoulder blade in 5 year old girl. Has had it for 3 years.



-Hemiparesis from a stroke from stress, one BP med. What caused the stroke?



-Lower back pain in 84 y.o. Grandma. Pain only appears in the morning or after movement. Insulin dependent diabetic.



-Applying topical castor oil causes cell to detoxify.

-Fending off asthma

-What to do for cramps at night.

-Mom has cervical radiculopathy. Has neck pain.



-Can too much iron cause heart problems?

-Man starting to bending over.



-Listener with MS and lesions in brain.



-Erin drinks only distilled water.



-Does drinking cranberry juice help UTI?

-Okay to go to sleep in a bathtub for hours until the water goes cold?

-Listener irritated area after soaking in epsom salts and then applying Vicks VapoRub. When using Vicks, don’t occlude the area. Put carrot oil on.

-Is it okay to use hair removal cream in the groin area?

-Listener says penis has been lifeless for 6 months. Safe to use Viagra just once?

-Thoughts on carnivore diet?



-Sauerkraut juice vs. sauerkraut.

-Midwest area is deficient in iodine.

-Dr. Daniels’ Home Healers Course talks about how to cook various organs. If eating cow brain, need to eat carbs with it. It’s very high cholesterol, and the body needs the co-nutrients.

-55 y.o. doesn’t feel well. Has cataracts. Is depressed.

-Calf liver is the best.

-Listener only sleeps 4 hours at night.



-VitalityCycles.com Vitamin C has ascorbic acid 1 g, citrus bioflavonoid 100 mg., and rutin powder 25 mg.





