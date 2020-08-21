© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Law Enforcement Officer Speaks Out Re: Tyranny Taking Hold (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
521 views • August 21, 2020
Former Law Enforcement Officer Speaks Out Re: Tyranny Taking Hold (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/RZjMAiiU9wQ
Please circulate; link is below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NbDNhsdPhc
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/RZjMAiiU9wQ
Please circulate; link is below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NbDNhsdPhc
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.